Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $58.95 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $58,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.53.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $476.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.73 and a 200-day moving average of $391.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $478.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

