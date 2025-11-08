AT&T Inc. $T Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,692 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

