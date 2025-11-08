Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 82,053 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 407.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,053 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $54,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,439,000 after acquiring an additional 884,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after buying an additional 825,965 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $194,834,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,784,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,180,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $708.45 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $735.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $645.28 and a 200 day moving average of $578.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total value of $787,836.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,034,299.71. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,793 shares of company stock worth $2,467,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

