Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,293,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,251,745.32. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.