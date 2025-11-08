Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Anirudh Devgan Sells 5,550 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CDNS opened at $325.05 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,618,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,702 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,739,000 after acquiring an additional 731,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,468,000 after acquiring an additional 647,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

