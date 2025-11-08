Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Stock Holdings Lifted by Decker Retirement Planning Inc.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11,538.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,120 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.8% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,970,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,962,000 after buying an additional 3,749,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,102,000 after buying an additional 16,247,258 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,401,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,029,000 after buying an additional 835,548 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,207,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 207,635 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

