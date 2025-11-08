RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,741,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,552,000 after buying an additional 418,656 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,614,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9,508.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 223,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,300,000.

IUSG opened at $165.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $172.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

