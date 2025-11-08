Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 3,737 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Drystone LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VT stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $142.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.42.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.