American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Announces Earnings Results

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($38.94) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Biltrite had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.
American Biltrite Price Performance
Shares of American Biltrite stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Biltrite has a 52 week low of $70.05 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.12.
About American Biltrite
