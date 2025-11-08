American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Announces Earnings Results

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($38.94) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Biltrite had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

American Biltrite Price Performance

Shares of American Biltrite stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Biltrite has a 52 week low of $70.05 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.12.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

