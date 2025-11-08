VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ UCRD opened at $21.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $22.04.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
