Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 1st

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOPM opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

