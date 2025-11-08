Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 1st

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance
NASDAQ:BPOPM opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $26.09.
About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.