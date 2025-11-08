VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CFO opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.