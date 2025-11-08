VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CFO opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.