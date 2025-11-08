Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 1.33% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $48,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,853,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,120,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,305,000. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

