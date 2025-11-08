Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Sold by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for 3.6% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 78.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after buying an additional 410,388 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 34.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,802.20. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 105,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,257.72. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,656 shares of company stock worth $2,275,706. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.46.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

