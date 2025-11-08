MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 760,086 Galaxy Digital Inc. $GLXY

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 760,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,646,000. Galaxy Digital accounts for about 2.2% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

In other Galaxy Digital news, insider Christopher C. Ferraro sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $27,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 687,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,765,156. This represents a 52.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Medina Rhonda Adams sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $994,323.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,540.99. This trade represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,783,333 shares of company stock worth $135,994,323.

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLXY. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

