JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Insider Robin Leopold Sells 966 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

JPM opened at $314.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $864.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $3,972,807,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

