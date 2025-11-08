Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $20.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,944,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,072,000 after acquiring an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,502,000 after purchasing an additional 211,907 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,984 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 575,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 417,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $407.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.38. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

