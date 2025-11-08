Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $30,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.