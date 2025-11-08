RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE SPG opened at $183.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average is $169.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.69.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $86,280.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,641.05. This trade represents a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

