Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 834,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.36% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $29,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.74 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

