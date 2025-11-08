RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 57,487 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5,674.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 103.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $22,405,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of ALL opened at $202.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.