PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

PC Connection has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PC Connection has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

PC Connection Stock Up 0.7%

PC Connection stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.91%.The company had revenue of $709.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

