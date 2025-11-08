PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.
PC Connection has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PC Connection has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
PC Connection Stock Up 0.7%
PC Connection stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.