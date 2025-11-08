DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,882 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $211,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 111.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 4.0%

DoorDash stock opened at $204.31 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $7,331,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total value of $346,837.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,312.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,527 shares of company stock valued at $218,129,954. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $301.00 to $239.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.