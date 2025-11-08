Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

