Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 179.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 146,000.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.3%

KWEB stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.