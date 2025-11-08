iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $207.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $211.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average of $197.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

