Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $85.08.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

