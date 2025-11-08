fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Upgraded at Zacks Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

FUBO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

fuboTV Stock Up 2.5%

fuboTV stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. fuboTV had a net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at fuboTV

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. sold 59,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $216,092.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,396.26. This represents a 87.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel V. Leff sold 66,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $243,104.48. Following the sale, the director owned 390,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,771.36. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 185,449 shares of company stock worth $675,289 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 177.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

