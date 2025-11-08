COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COSCO SHIPPING has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
