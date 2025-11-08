British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
British Land Stock Performance
British Land stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. British Land has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.
About British Land
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.