British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong-Buy” Rating

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

British Land Stock Performance

British Land stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. British Land has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

