Cormark Downgrades B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) to Hold

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTG. CIBC boosted their target price on B2Gold from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $919,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,053 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.