Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by DZ Bank

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 2.03. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Kion Group had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

