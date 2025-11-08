Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICHR. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $21.00 target price on Ichor and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get Ichor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $514.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 278,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 99,483.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.