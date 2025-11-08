Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Sanmina Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $178.39.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,452,000 after acquiring an additional 372,829 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 20.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,231,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,515,000 after acquiring an additional 213,025 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.7% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 868,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,004,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 776,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $50,510,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

