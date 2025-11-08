Fox Advisors Upgrades Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) to “Strong-Buy”

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDKGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Fox Advisors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sandisk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Sandisk Price Performance

SNDK stock opened at $239.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Sandisk has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Sandisk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,388,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $103,815,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $74,265,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $60,415,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $45,206,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

