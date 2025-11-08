Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to “Hold” at William Blair

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by William Blair to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.58.

NYSE:UAA opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick acquired 100,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,121.28. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Under Armour by 133.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 11.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

