Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Pharming Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pharming Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Pharming Group Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,541.46 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Pharming Group worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

