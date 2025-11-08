Zacks Research Downgrades Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Hold

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $22.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,563.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 79.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3,018.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

