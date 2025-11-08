RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 2.08% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYF. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $54.30.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

