Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bimini Capital Management had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%.

Bimini Capital Management Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMNM opened at $1.70 on Friday. Bimini Capital Management has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

