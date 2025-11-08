West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.75-1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 billion.

West Japan Railway Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of West Japan Railway stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Research analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

