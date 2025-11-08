OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director James Hawkins Sells 1,500 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) Director James Hawkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.15, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,943.40. The trade was a 22.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $284.86 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.38 and a fifty-two week high of $288.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.94. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 78.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 58.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.57.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

