LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Greg Gates Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $564,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,729.10. This trade represents a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greg Gates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 6th, Greg Gates sold 750 shares of LPL Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.42, for a total transaction of $235,815.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00.

LPL Financial stock opened at $373.50 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.83 and a 52 week high of $403.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,303,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,581,000 after buying an additional 317,002 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

