Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $1.61 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Groupe la Francaise grew its position in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $649.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $661.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.