Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 5,300 American Tower Corporation $AMT

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1%

American Tower stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.61. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.American Tower’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.