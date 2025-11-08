28,077 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Bought by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 89,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 27,459 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,862,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,212 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,764,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,926,000 after acquiring an additional 688,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BNDX stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.