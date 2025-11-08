Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $21.20 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.25% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $21,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.2527 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

