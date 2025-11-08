Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after buying an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $177.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a PE ratio of 423.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

