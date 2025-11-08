Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.250-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.84. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $130.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

