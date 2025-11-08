KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Realty Income by 142.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 299.07%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.